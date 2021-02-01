Black history events around Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday marks the beginning of Black History Month and is a time to recognize the contributions of Black people.

There are numerous events around the Las Vegas valley to celebrate the month.

Springs Preserve Virtual Black History Month (Feb. 11 – Feb. 28) The first-of-its-kind virtual Black history celebration will feature performances by Tymara Walker, City of Refuge Choir, The Lique and more. The event also will feature arts and crafts, a cooking demonstration with Chef Jeff Henderson and a keynote address by Dr. Naida Parson. Other highlights include a virtual Historic Black Las Vegas photo exhibit and a spoken word performance by Rell Da Truth. The event will be available through the Springs Preserve website at springspreserve.org.

(Feb. 11 – Feb. 28)

African-American Heritage Museum (Open Mon. through Thurs. 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Las Vegas City Hall) For this year’s annual exhibition at the museum, the city of Las Vegas has selected some of the city’s best artists, including Ashley Hairston-Doughty, Marcus Montgomery, Harold Bradford, Joseph Watson, Chase McCurdy, Gail Brito-Watson, Lance Smith and Ashanti McGee. Social distancing and facial masks are required at City Hall, and visitors will have their temperatures checked before entering. For information, visit www.ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787). The free exhibit is open through April 14.

(Open Mon. through Thurs. 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Las Vegas City Hall)

Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance 5 th Annual Conference (Feb. 16 & 17, a 8 a.m. to noon) The Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is hosting a two-day virtual conference with national experts, legislators, school administrators, law enforcement, educators, social services providers, clinicians, advocates and other community stakeholders. This is an action-focused convening to discuss community-level approaches for building a culture of good mental health for boys and young men of color; racial justice; and critical education policy issues. For more information, including conference schedule and speakers, visit this link . Advance registration is required. For Feb. 16, register at this link. For Feb. 17, register at this link. You can also call (702) 229-4075 or email smitchell@lasvegasnevada.gov.

(Feb. 16 & 17, a 8 a.m. to noon)

Strong Start Go Mobile Pre-K Academy Black History Month Activities At the city’s Strong Start Go Mobile Pre-K academies, children will celebrate Black History month by reading books, discussing similarities and differences, listening to music and creating art while they seek to understand and celebrate African-American culture. Children will receive handouts to take home as well as activities to do with their families. Visit online to learn more about Strong Start Academies.



Virtual Black Weekend 2021: Kemet In The Desert – Lecture Series Reloaded (Feb. 18 through Feb. 20, beginning at 2 p.m. each day. The eighth annual Black Weekend 2021: Kemet in the Desert Lecture Series will be a cultural celebration reflective of the African diaspora, including dancing, music, spoken word, and affirmations in afro-ritualistic traditions in recognition of African-American Heritage and Black History Month. This year’s event will present archived recorded lectures by world-renowned master teachers of African and Egyptian history, culture and religion. A keynote speaker and theatrical performance will be presented each night, featuring Dr. Runoko Rashidi Thursday, Feb. 18; Professor Jabari Osaze Friday, Feb. 19; and Dr. Jawanza Kujufu Saturday, Feb. 20. Oscar Robin will produce and direct this 2021 virtual programming. The event is co-sponsored by the city of Las Vegas with Platinum Productions and Power 88.1 FM KCEP, and honors event founder Frank G. Verly. Free and open to the public online at www.ArtsLasVegas.org.

(Feb. 18 through Feb. 20, beginning at 2 p.m. each day.

Extending the Dream Mixed Media Contest (Entries due by 5 p.m., Thurs., Feb. 18) Free and open to children in elementary through high school grades. Choose a person from black history who has inspired you the most and highlight that person in your entry. Elementary school students should submit an essay of a minimum of 100 words and a storyboard/photo presentation. Middle school students should submit an essay of a minimum of 150 words along with an artistic representation of the life of the person selected. This can be a storyboard 30” x 40”, diorama, artwork, painting, photography, etc. High school students should submit a presentation (on a flash drive, if possible) that can be a 4-5 minute video or PowerPoint presentation. For more information, call the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., at 702-229-1515.

(Entries due by 5 p.m., Thurs., Feb. 18)