Black Friday shopping crowds not the same as in past years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shoppers are still making their rounds as Black Friday wraps up.

This year looked very different from years past– there weren’t a lot of massive crowds rushing to get their hands on the best deals once doors opened.

Downtown Summerlin mall officially opened at 8 a.m. but several big-box stores let customers in earlier.

In previous years, Black Friday usually has massive crowds lined up wanting to be the first to pick and choose from the best deals.

“We usually go to big malls in southern California and parking is a big zoo. After a lot of folks chose online shopping last year because of the pandemic– shoppers expected to be part of a huge back this year but that wasn’t the case,” said Karen Selke a shopper.

“I thought we were going to run into big lines in crowds, I only had to wait for a few minutes in front of Lush because they were at capacity but it’s been a really nice day we went into every store we wanted to,” said Rache Warren a shopper.

One store manager says it’s because many stores got a head start on their sales prior to Black Friday.

“A lot of major stores started their sales earlier and online and with pick up and it kind of slowed people from coming out this year but still we did good,” said Sydney Love the manager at Havianas.

Officials at Downtown Summerlin say they were expecting around 100,000 shoppers in the area on Friday. That number is up 30% from years past.