LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Though financial experts have said Black Friday is either a dying or changing tradition, Las Vegas shoppers proved that they are adapting to it.

Black Friday no longer begins on the day. Holiday savings began back in October for several big box stores nationwide – including Target, Kohl’s and Walmart – in an effort to mitigate supply chain concerns and too much inventory.

However, thousands of shoppers across the valley went nearly straight from a turkey feast Thursday to store doors Friday morning. Shoppers at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets formed lines outside several stores hours before they opened at 6 a.m.

“I’ve never had a line this long before just to get into Lululemon,” one shopper said while waiting in line for the athletic apparel store with her mom.

“The first fifty people get more sales,” another shopper said while in line for Nike.

It’s a stark contrast to the notion that shoppers are choosing to sleep in on the Friday ahead of Cyber Monday, the day of increased online deals that saw significantly more traction when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Some shoppers said shipping delays and increased potential for exchanging or returning products have them continuing to wake up early the day after Thanksgiving.

Other shoppers, like the Meza family, said tradition brings them back, even if it looks different than before.

“A lot of the stores, they don’t do the whole thing where they open at 12 am. Now they wait until 6 in the morning,” Gabriel Meza said while leaving the outlet mall with a bag of clothes from the Columbia store. “We went to a lot of different stores, but we saw the lines and were like, ‘by the time we get in there, there’s going to be no more regular sizes left,’ so there’s really no reason to wait.”

While the tradition remains, for now, the day of deals also provides conveniences for those not intending to need them. Carolyn Spoletini lugged out several boxes of laptops and computer equipment from the Best Buy at Best on the Boulevard Friday morning after she said her payroll business was damaged during a fire Thursday night.

“At the end of the day, you have to look at everything. Where’s the silver lining? The silver lining is, fortunately, it’s Black Friday. Best Buy is right around the corner. They’ve got fantastic, awesome, awesome deals today, and we’ll be up and running in 24 hours,” Spoletini said while loading her car with her purchases.

Many shoppers said the future of Black Friday may turn into a “Black Weekend” for them, by taking advantage of both in-person and digital deals.

The National Retail Federation said over 166 million Americans will go shopping this weekend. Gift cards are a favorite gift this holiday season, with $28 billion in sales expected this year. The most popular gift cards are for restaurants, department stores and bank-issued cards.