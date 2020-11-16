Black Friday deals start early for holiday shoppers amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Black Friday will look much different than in past years. Crowds of people rushing into stores to grab deals is not likely with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We don’t want tens of thousands of people rushing into stores,” said Matthew Shay with the National Retail Association.

In recent years, the deals have started early on Thanksgiving Day but numerous stores have already announced, they will be closed on the holiday.

It’s expected, even more people, will choose to do their holiday shopping online. As a result, many retailers are offering early Black Friday deals. Already, 59% of shoppers said they have already made holiday purchases with 40% of shoppers saying they are shopping earlier than they normally do, according to a survey released by the NFR Monday.

“Consumers have welcomed the longer shopping season, where many retailers have chosen to offer deals before and leading up to the traditional Thanksgiving and Black Friday doorbusters,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “These additional offerings translate to more options for holiday shoppers in the long run.”

The NFR is encouraging consumers to shop safe and shop early this holiday season. You can access this link on BlackFriday.com to see all the deals being offered by retailers.

Here’s what some retailers are doing when it comes to holiday shopping:

Walmart – extending hours and limiting store capacity to 20%

Target- Black Friday deals went online starting Nov. 15

Home Depot – Black Friday days run from Nov. 8 to Dec. 2

Amazon – released its toy list and deals 2020

K-Mart – will be open at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving

According to the NRF, the 2020 top toys for boys and girls include LEGOs and PlayStation. Video games remain a popular gift for boys and Barbie and other dolls remain among the top toys for girls