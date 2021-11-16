Black Friday deals extend several weeks before holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and stores are offering discounts early this year.



Black Friday is no longer just one day of sales–but the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

The big day is more than a week away, and these early deals offer more flexibility for shoppers that don’t want to arrive at the crack of dawn and deal with large crowds.

From electronics to clothing, stores are letting shoppers in on the discounts early.

8 News Now caught up with some shoppers looking for deals this holiday season.

“Super interesting to go in there and check all the accessories they have and deals going on for Black Friday,” says Gage Ferguson a holiday shopper.

“The deals mostly that I’ve seen is on electronics. A lot of televisions,” added Shay Hewlett another shopper in the area.

Right now Best Buy is promoting guaranteed Black Friday prices–with some tv’s 400-dollars off.



Target is offering a sneak peek sale, going from this Sunday to the day after Thanksgiving.



Amazon has early deals online, but some are only for a limited timeframe.

“Compared to what I’ve seen previous years, I’ve never seen them set out this early,” says Hewlett.



In addition to major retailers, there will now be more local businesses offering online discounts than ever before.

Jamie Schwartz with the UNLV office of economic development says areas like the Arts District, Water Street, and the North Las Vegas business corridor are filled with small businesses eager for new customers.



“When we were shut down the direct neighborhood couldn’t come in and they had to find elsewhere to sell. In order to stay competitive they’re pushing out the same specials so you’ll likely find a lot of local deals if you look to their websites,” says Schwartz.



