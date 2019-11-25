Black Friday deals already happening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some retailers aren’t waiting until Friday to offer Black Friday deals. In recent years, the trend for some retailers is to lure in consumers by opening Thanksgiving day or offering the deals earlier in the week.

The Black Friday ads are already out for numerous stores and online retailers. This link will take you to those ads so you can see what is being offered.

Some of the sale deals are being offer earlier if you do an online purchase. Walmart will allow customers to buy a Philips 65″ TV for $278 instead of $448, starting online Wednesday at 7 p.m. (PT). Kohl’s is letting customers shop online for Black Friday deals starting Monday, Dec. 25. Macy’s is offering its deals starting on Wednesday. Costco started some of their Black Friday deals online on Friday, Nov. 22 and Best Buy has online deals going on all week.

Dozens of other stores have announced they will open on Thanksgiving so customers can also shop that day. Here is a list of those retailers.