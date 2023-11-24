LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Black Friday was busy at many Las Vegas valley stores, especially the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets where people started lining up early in the morning looking to score deals.

Leticia Cunha from Brazil who does a mix of online and in-person shopping bought clothes and sneakers for her workouts, as well as purses for family members. She admitted dropping $1,000 during her time at the outlets.

“I don’t want to think about it,” she joked.

The National Retail Federation reported nearly half of shoppers were looking for gifts, and Cunha agreed.

There are 300 retailers between the Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets. (KLAS)

Ashley Fawcett, the area director of marketing for both the North and South Premium Outlets, said a lot of shoppers like the in-person experience.

“People want to touch, try and buy and you can’t do that online,” Fawcett said. Plus, no delays or waiting when you purchase in-store.

The pandemic changed shopping habits, with many turning to online purchasing. Last year, Wallet Hub reported more than 130 million shopped from home and 122 million shopped in stores.

Sundeep and Nidhi Singhania are visiting from India and agree they prefer the in-store experience.

“Going online, it’s like you buy and then you have to return it,” Nidhi said. “That is a headache. I believe in physical shopping because we can fit it and buy it.

This is traditionally one of the busiest weekends for holiday shopping and if you plan to have that in-store experience, plan ahead by going early and preparing for crowds.

The outlet added overflow parking at the World Market Center for the heavy traffic. D

Also, there are daily deals as well as deals that run through the weekend. You can check the website for details. Between the North and South Premium Outlets, there are 300 retailers.