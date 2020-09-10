Black blood donors needed to ensure treatment for sickle cell patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross is asking for Black blood donors throughout September, which is also Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Sickle cell is a disease that overwhelmingly impacts people of African descent, and many sickle cell disease patients have blood types that are unique to certain races and ethnicities. Due to this, Black blood donors may be the best match for sickle cell patients in need.

The increased need for blood also stems from the COVID-19 pandemic, as blood drives have been canceled across the country.

