The collision on I-15 in Las Vegas spilled candy, including Hershey’s bars and Reese’s Peanut Butter cups, all over the roadway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An overturned truck near Las Vegas caused an apparently extensive cleanup for road crews and disappointment for those with a sweet tooth.

A crash involving multiple big rigs on I-15 north around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning left one of the trucks on its side, according to individuals on the scene. Witnesses say law enforcement arrived at the scene, as well as tow trucks, to move the vehicles out of the roadway. Drivers reported a traffic backup of approximately 20 minutes due to the crash.

Photos show that the crash left boxes of candy bars strewn across the freeway. Those images indicate that the candy included boxes of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s bars. The boxes and pallets are shown scattered across the shoulder of the freeway.

There were no reports of injuries, and traffic has since returned to normal. There is no indication yet of the value of the items spilled onto the freeway.