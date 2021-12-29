UPDATE: Sisolak orders state offices to close early; bitter cold on the way to Northern Nevada

This image from video provided by Caltrans District 3 shows a closed westbound I-80 on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The road from Colfax, Calif., to the Nevada state line was closed due to heavy snowfall. (Caltrans District 3, via AP)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The coldest weather to hit the Reno-Tahoe area in nearly five years is expected to arrive by the weekend on the heels of a series of storms that have dumped more than 10 feet of snow on parts of the Sierra over the past week.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered an early closing for state offices on Wednesday as wet roads and rapidly dropping temperatures threatened to create potentially dangerous road conditions in the Carson City, Washoe County, and Douglas County areas.

Earlier, Sisolak declared a state of emergency along the Sierra’s eastern front where the aftermath of the storms continue to wreak havoc on area travel.

Based on advise from my team, I will be declaring a State of Emergency in Northern Nevada.

Highway 50, Highway 207 (Kingsbury Grade) and Highway 28 are experiencing delays, dangerous road conditions and an oncoming storm.



(@nevadadot, @NVEmergencyMgmt, @NV_StatePolice) — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 29, 2021

The National Weather Service says highway crews are battling fallen trees and power lines as well as seven-day snow totals of 6 to 11 feet.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 10 p.m. Wednesday at Tahoe.