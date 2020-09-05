Bishop Gorman takes precaution after person who was on campus tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bishop Gorman High School says it learned an individual who has been on the school’s campus tested positive for COVID-19. However, in a letter the school sent to its community — based on the circumstances of the event — it is likely that this positive case originated off-campus. Bishop Gorman also said there are no known connections to previous cases.
The message/letter sent to students and parents said in part:
The school has been in contact with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) pursuant to the school’s Response Plan and has notified the families of the affected students, in compliance with all health regulations. In addition, faculty and staff, and the Diocese of Las Vegas have been notified. Disinfecting procedures have been initiated according to the Response Plan.
The SNHD has recommended that only the affected students enter into distance learning for the recommended time period. Please know that we take the safety and health of our students seriously, and are following this recommendation out of an abundance of caution. We continue to follow all COVID-19 mitigation policies and procedures.John A. Kilduff, President and Kevin P. Kiefer, OP, Principal