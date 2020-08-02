Bishop Gorman releases reopening plan, includes two options for students to return to school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bishop Gorman Catholic High School (BGHS) has released its COVID-19 reopening plan for the upcoming school year and it includes two options for families to choose between for their educational needs.

In a letter to parents sent Thursday, BGHS administrators laid out the following options:

Option 1: On-Campus – full-time in-person instruction five days a week with social distancing and safety measures in place.

– full-time in-person instruction five days a week with social distancing and safety measures in place. Option 2: Distance Learning – full-time online instruction with portions of classes being live streamed for students to participate from home.

The letter states that the tuition for both options is the same and each will be a semester-long commitment through December 18, 2020.

BGHS parents were told to review the school’s reopening plan, decide which option is best and then submit the “Reopening Plan Acknowledgement and Selection Form” no later than Thursday, August 6.

The school notes in the letter that, if conditions warrant, it may “begin the school year online and transition to on-campus learning” once it feels safe to do so.

“Again, thank you for your patience as we navigate through these uncharted waters. We are blessed to have a community who comes together in times of need and supports each other. We know this year will not be easy, but we are committed to providing your child with the best Catholic high school experience, given the challenges presented by COVID-19. We will continue to pray for you and your family and hope you will do the same for us,” the letter stated.

Because BGHS is a private school, it does not fall under the Clark County School District’s plan of beginning the school year with full-time online learning.

A recent report by the I-Team revealed some tension facing the school after a few social media posts spread and turned into a movement for change.

Students and former students spoke up on social media, saying they were treated unfairly, based on their race, gender or sexual orientation.

Bishop Gorman is the the oldest Catholic school in Las Vegas, founded in 1954 and known for its football, education and national recognition.