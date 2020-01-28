Bishop Gorman announces new head football coach

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bishop Gorman High School announced Tuesday that their new football coach is Brent Browner. According to the school, Coach Browner has been the defensive backs coach and part of the coaching staff for several years.

He has over 15 years of experience, including some time at the professional level. He has a master’s degree in athletic administration and football coaching.

“It is an honor to take the helm of such a storied program. I have watched high school football evolve over the years in Las Vegas and the success of Bishop Gorman High School has been a key component of that evolution. I hope to build on that foundation and I am excited for what the future holds,” Coach Browner said.

Kenny Sanchez was the previous head coach at Bishop Gorman before resigning from the position earlier this month. Sanchez had served as head coach and dean of students since 2015.