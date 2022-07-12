Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers traded in their patrol cars for go-karts this weekend (Credit: Bianca Holman, KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The “birthday capital of the world,” Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix (LVMGP), is celebrating 30 years in the Las Vegas valley with its very own birthday bash.

On Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m. LVMGP’s birthdate celebration will kick off for a day full of festivities including face painting, balloon artists, caricature sketches, and a live DJ. The 30-year celebration is open to the public and no ticketing is required.

All customers who purchase a 60-minute unlimited Race & Ride wristband will receive an additional 30 minutes for free by whispering “Happy Birthday” at check-in.

To end the festivities, LVMGP will announce the winner of its month-long social media contest for a year’s worth of free races. If you would like to enter the contest, you can post a reel to Instagram or a TikTok highlighting your favorite LVMGP memory. Each post must include the hashtag #LVMGPturns30 and tag @lasvegasminigrandprix.

