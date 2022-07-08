LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A case of bird flu has been found in Carson City, state and federal agencies said Friday.

The first case of the highly pathogenic Avian influenza (HPAI) has been discovered in a backyard flock of domestic birds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

A Friday news release from the state agency said “the affected premises has been quarantined, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease in accordance with USDA guidelines.”

Both agencies are encouraging that bird owners practice health safety measures, including washing hands, limiting contact with birds and using protective coverings for clothing, hands and shoes.

The agencies also ask that bird owners quarantine and report any sick birds to the USDA, 866-536-7593, or the NDA state veterinarian Dr. Amy Mitchell at amitchell@agri.nv.gov.

“This detection further emphasizes the importance of domestic bird owners to develop and maintain plans to protect the health of their flock and prevent the transmission and further spread of disease,” Mitchell said.

Bird flu viruses do not normally infect humans, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. However, sporadic human infections flu viruses have occurred.

More information on avian influenza and safety measures is at agri.nv.gov/Animals/Avian.