Bipartisan House resolution passed that condemns anti-Asian bias, US Rep. Susie Lee releases statement

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Susie Lee released the following statement after helping the House of Representatives pass H.Res. 908, a resolution led by Rep. Grace Meng (N.Y.-06) condemning all forms of anti-Asian sentiment related to the COVID-19 virus: 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed a wave of stigmatization, hate, discrimination, and violence against our nation’s Asian American and Pacific Islander community. I condemn this with full force. Since the pandemic began, terms like the ‘Chinese virus,’ ‘Wuhan virus,’ and ‘Kung-flu,’ which at times have been used by officials, have reinforced racist ideas and fueled hatred. I stand with my colleagues, both Democratic and Republican, in passing this resolution to reject this blatant racism.” 

