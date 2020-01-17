Binion’s announces new live show “Psychics and Spirits”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Downtown Las Vegas Hotel and Casino takes a chance. Binion’s Gambling Hall and Hotel made an announcement on social media after nearly two weeks of clues.

8 News Now Reporter Cristen Drummond shows us the approach to inform the world of what’s coming to the property.

A first for Binion’s. The hotel and casino goes digital to announce a new show coming to the Apache Showroom that taps into the hotel’s haunted history.

“The place is filled with spirits,” said Dallisa Hocking, Psychic Medium.

Embracing the supernatural.

“It’s a niche that nobody else has down here,” said Tim Lager, General Manager of Binion’s Gambling Hall and Hotel.

Our camera captured the big social media reveal. A live show called “Psychics and Spirits” coming in February.

It features local Medium and Psychic, Dallisa, who requested this type of announcement.

“So I thought, why not try and do it online through a live stream and get people talking, which it is,” said Dallisa Hocking, a Psychic Medium.

“We think it’s just one more amenity that’s going to bring somebody downtown that would not have come down here,” added Lager.

Binions wants to capitalize on the unexplained phenomena on this property.

General Manager, Tim Lager says the show adds another element – helping to solidify this as the spooky getaway for guests.

“We want to embrace that and kind of bring it to light and share with everybody. You look at all the properties, they’re all reinvesting,” added Lager.

The show starts on Feb. 19 with dates on Wednesdays and Thursdays.