Bingo player wins over $200,000 at Red Rock Casino

Aurelio Aguilar and his wife pose with their winnings / Courtesy: Red Rock Casino, Station Casinos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Bingo player is heading into Easter weekend a very happy man after winning over $200,000!

Aurelio Aguilar hit the Jumbo Progressive on the 52nd number while playing at Red Rock Casino’s bingo room on Thursday. He won a total of $207,691.

Station Casinos’ linked Jumbo Progressive starts at $100,000, with 47 or fewer called numbers needed to win. The number of balls needed to win the Jackpot depends on the posted jackpot amount, according to the company. This game plays as an odd ball coverall, which means that the even numbers are wild and are lit up before the bingo game starts.

Once the jumbo hits, all participating properties go into a “bonus session” which will pay $1,000 on all regular games, no matter what level card is being played.