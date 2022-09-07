LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two popular games will take center stage at a local charity event in the coming weeks.

The Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization of Southern Nevada will hold the Fourth Annual Binball charity event which will combine cornhole and beer pong into one game for participants.

Teams of two will be able to take turns launching ping pong balls into a bin board.

The event will get underway on Saturday, Oct. 1, with two Las Vegas Golden Knight jerseys as the grand prize.

For more information on how to register for the charity event click HERE.

