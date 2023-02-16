LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock legend Billy Idol will do something no one else has done before when he plays his Hoover Dam Live concert, outside of Las Vegas. Only 250 guests will be part of this unique experience.

The epic setting was chosen to highlight and bring awareness to severe drought conditions in the West. The water levels at Lake Mead, which is fed by the Colorado River, have been consistently dropping for the past 20 years.

The Hoover Dam straddles the Nevada and Arizona border. The concert will be on April 8. Packages are currently available. You can get more information here.