Billy Idol postpones Vegas performance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Live Nation says the Billy Idol performance planned for Wednesday, March 11 at the Palms’ Pearl has been postponed due to the musician’s current head cold.

Idol issued this statement:

“I have come down with a head cold which will keep me from singing and performing tomorrow night at the level needed to give you the show you deserve.



And so I am very sorry to say that Wednesday night’s gig at the Palms in Vegas will be postponed until Saturday, August 15th.



Tickets for tomorrow will be good for the rescheduled date; refunds available at point of purchase if you aren’t able to make it. I really hate having to do this and appreciate all of your support.



Friday and Saturday at The Palms are still on!” — BFI

Live Nation says the tickets for the March 11th show will be honored at the Aug. 15, 2020 show. If you’d like to receive a refund, the entertainment company says you can do so “at [the] original point of purchase.”

Billy Idol’s weekend shows on Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14 are slated to go on as planned.