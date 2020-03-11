Billy Idol postpones Vegas performance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Live Nation says the Billy Idol performance planned for Wednesday, March 11 at the Palms’ Pearl has been postponed due to the musician’s current head cold.
Idol issued this statement:
“I have come down with a head cold which will keep me from singing and performing tomorrow night at the level needed to give you the show you deserve.— BFI
And so I am very sorry to say that Wednesday night’s gig at the Palms in Vegas will be postponed until Saturday, August 15th.
Tickets for tomorrow will be good for the rescheduled date; refunds available at point of purchase if you aren’t able to make it. I really hate having to do this and appreciate all of your support.
Friday and Saturday at The Palms are still on!”
Live Nation says the tickets for the March 11th show will be honored at the Aug. 15, 2020 show. If you’d like to receive a refund, the entertainment company says you can do so “at [the] original point of purchase.”
Billy Idol’s weekend shows on Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14 are slated to go on as planned.