Billionaire, friend avoid jail time with $1 million donation plea deal

Ashley Fargo, left, and Henry Nicholas in court on Wednesday. (Vanessa Murphy/KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge signed off on a plea deal Wednesday, allowing billionaire Henry Nicholas and his friend to pay $1 million and avoid prison time in a drug case.

Nicholas and co-defendant Ashley Fargo entered so-called “Alford pleas” to two felony drug possession charges.

Henry Nicholas & Ashley Fargo pleading guilty but not admitting guilt (Alford plea) to drug charges.



Judge asks prosecutor why this deal was offered.

He says there were issues proving the case, and proving drugs were their drugs.



The drugs were in their hotel room.@8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/WpvWbTkjze — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) October 2, 2019

Key points of the agreement:

They must make a $1 million donation to charitable organizations — which they have already done

No jail time

They must stay out of trouble

They must perform 250 hours of community service

One year of drug counseling

Judge Jacqueline Bluth approved the deal.

Police reported finding heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and psychedelic substances in travel cases in their hotel room in August 2018.

Defense attorney David Chesnoff says they have contributed the funds to three Las Vegas-area youth and drug rehabilitation programs.

Nicholas is 59 and co-founded Broadcom. Forbes estimates his net worth at almost $4 billion.