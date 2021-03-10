Billie Eilish tops Life is Beautiful 2021 lineup; tickets on sale Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala will headline this year’s Life is Beautiful festival, according to the festival’s website.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 12, for the festival, which is scheduled Sept. 17-19 in downtown Las Vegas.
General Admission 3-day tickets will be available for $330 plus taxes/fees; VIP 3-day tickets will be available for $685 plus taxes/fees; VIP+ 3-day tickets will be available for $1,495 plus taxes/fees; and All-In 3-day tickets will be available for $2,995 plus taxes/fees, according to a Life is Beautiful news release.
Other performers listed include:
- A$AP Rocky
- Illenium
- HAIM
- Young Thug
- Glass Animals
- FISHER
- St. Vincent
- 6LACK
- Modest Mouse
- Dillon Francis
- Ludacris
- Don Toliver
- LANY
- Brittany Howard
- San Holo
- J.I.D
- Surfaces
- Gorgon City
- EARTHGANG
- Death From Above 1979
- All Time Low
- Ekali
- Purity Ring
- Ashnikko
- SHAED
- Trevor Daniel
- DRAMA
- Cash Cash
- surf mesa
- Still Woozy
- Noah Cyrus
- Caamp
- Yaeji
- CloZee
- Shiba San
- Lost Frequencies
- Emotional Oranges
- Joel Corry
- Remi Wolf
- Celeste
- half•alive
- Jamila Woods
- White Reaper
- Slenderbodies
- BIA
- LSDREAM
- NOTD
- Ant Clemons
- Mob Rich
- Amy Allen
- Evan Giia
- ford.
- The Backseat Lovers
- Sir Chloe
- Teddy Swims
- Brijean
- POORSTACY
- Ekoh
- Midnight Kids
- Monoky
“When curating the lineup for Life is Beautiful this year, we challenged ourselves to stay grounded in the realities of the year that we just lived,” said Justin Weniger, Partner at Life is Beautiful.
“The way we discover artists changed, the places we listened to music evolved, and the meaning of music deepened as we listened in new ways,” Weniger said. “This year’s lineup isn’t our 2019 lineup in 2021. It’s our 2021 lineup, and celebrates the artists, both established and emerging, who were the shining lights during our darkest days.”
“We have always put the health, safety, and security of our community first,” said Lauren DelFrago, Festival Director of Life is Beautiful. “As we prepare to produce the 2021 festival, we feel a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees, and continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music.”