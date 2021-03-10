Billie Eilish tops Life is Beautiful 2021 lineup; tickets on sale Friday

Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning star is releasing a collection of hundreds of rarely seen photos in May. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala will headline this year’s Life is Beautiful festival, according to the festival’s website.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 12, for the festival, which is scheduled Sept. 17-19 in downtown Las Vegas.

LIVE IS BACK. Your 2021 #LifeisBeautiful lineup is finally here! Tickets on sale this Friday, March 12th at 10am PT.



❤️ this post and we’ll notify you when tickets go on sale 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/I1fLVWoyCI pic.twitter.com/0sLb2gcl2v — Life is Beautiful (@lifeisbeautiful) March 10, 2021

General Admission 3-day tickets will be available for $330 plus taxes/fees; VIP 3-day tickets will be available for $685 plus taxes/fees; VIP+ 3-day tickets will be available for $1,495 plus taxes/fees; and All-In 3-day tickets will be available for $2,995 plus taxes/fees, according to a Life is Beautiful news release.

Other performers listed include:

A$AP Rocky

Illenium

HAIM

Young Thug

Glass Animals

FISHER

St. Vincent

6LACK

Modest Mouse

Dillon Francis

Ludacris

Don Toliver

LANY

Brittany Howard

San Holo

J.I.D

Surfaces

Gorgon City

EARTHGANG

Death From Above 1979

All Time Low

Ekali

Purity Ring

Ashnikko

SHAED

Trevor Daniel

DRAMA

Cash Cash

surf mesa

Still Woozy

Noah Cyrus

Caamp

Yaeji

CloZee

Shiba San

Lost Frequencies

Emotional Oranges

Joel Corry

Remi Wolf

Celeste

half•alive

Jamila Woods

White Reaper

Slenderbodies

BIA

LSDREAM

NOTD

Ant Clemons

Mob Rich

Amy Allen

Evan Giia

ford.

The Backseat Lovers

Sir Chloe

Teddy Swims

Brijean

POORSTACY

Ekoh

Midnight Kids

Monoky

“When curating the lineup for Life is Beautiful this year, we challenged ourselves to stay grounded in the realities of the year that we just lived,” said Justin Weniger, Partner at Life is Beautiful.

“The way we discover artists changed, the places we listened to music evolved, and the meaning of music deepened as we listened in new ways,” Weniger said. “This year’s lineup isn’t our 2019 lineup in 2021. It’s our 2021 lineup, and celebrates the artists, both established and emerging, who were the shining lights during our darkest days.”

“We have always put the health, safety, and security of our community first,” said Lauren DelFrago, Festival Director of Life is Beautiful. “As we prepare to produce the 2021 festival, we feel a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees, and continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music.”