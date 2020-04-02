Billboard sources: EDC Las Vegas to be postponed until October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Organizers behind Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas are planning to postpone the spring dance music festival until the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to sources close to Billboard, the organizers are thinking about rescheduling it for Oct. 2-4.

This year’s EDC festivities are still scheduled for May 15-17, but Billboard reports that an announcement is expected soon.

EDC is one of the world’s largest dance music festivals. The 2020 lineup is supposed to feature more than 200 artists, including Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, David Guetta, and Major Lazer.