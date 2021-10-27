Bill to increase social security benefits for seniors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Several thousand baby boomers become eligible every day for social security.

Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford is among 200 members of Congress who support the bill Social Security 2100. This legislation would increase Social Security benefits for seniors and keep the system strong for generations to come.

“The Social Security 2100 Act would increase Social Security benefits, protect against inflation, and modernize Social Security to ensure that government employees, caregivers, people with disabilities, and surviving spouses and children receive the benefits they deserve,” Horsford said.

On average, recipients get $1400 hundred dollars a month.

The plan would increase those payments as inflation bumps up the cost of living.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a Republican or an Independent or a Democrat if you have paid into Social Security over your lifetime you deserve the promise of that benefit and to be able to retire with that sense of security and stability,” Horsford said.

According to Horsford’s office, to pay for this, the payroll tax would be changed to affect people making $400,000 or more a year.

If this bill pass, this would be the first major change in the system in 50 years.