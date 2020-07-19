Bill to cap mining tax break fails for 2nd time in 3 days

Signs reading “Don’t Raise our Taxes,” sponsored by Americans for Prosperity, stand in the grass outside the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Thursday, July 16, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Even after amendments were made to address concerns, a proposal to limit mining tax deductions failed to pass the Nevada Senate on Saturday night.

The proposal would have capped the deductions that Nevada mining businesses can claim to 60% of current levels.

It would have exempted businesses that gross less than $10 million annually and directed about $100 million to restoring potential cuts to education amid coronavirus-related revenue shortfalls.

After Democrats revived the proposal Saturday, two days after it failed, lawmakers again voted 13-8 for the proposal on party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against, denying it the two-thirds majority Nevada law requires to pass new taxes.

