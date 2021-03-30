Billy Idol will have limited engagement at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Billy Idol attends the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pioneer of punk Billy Idol will perform at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in October.

The Las Vegas hotel announced Idol is scheduled for an exclusive engagement on Saturday, Oct. 16 – Sunday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 22 – Saturday, Oct. 23.

“The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has remained at the forefront of the Las Vegas entertainment scene for the last ten years. We are honored to host Billy Idol at The Chelsea for what is sure to be an unforgettable re-introduction of live entertainment to the resort,” said The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Vice President of Entertainment, Fedor Banuchi.

Over his career, he has sold 40 million albums, and has had nine top forty singles in the U.S. and 10 in the U.K. including “Dancing With Myself, “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Flesh For Fantasy” and “Cradle Of Love.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. PST online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000. Pre-sale tickets available on Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. PST with code LVIDOL for venue presale, and TMIDOL for Ticketmaster presale. Tickets start at $39 with reserved seating starting at $69, plus applicable taxes and fees.

The resort is adhering to safety measures which includes reduced occupancies, social distancing and facial masks unless eating or drinking. A full list of health and sanitization guidelines can be found here.