LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The updated restrictions on gatherings do allow for large venues to operate at 10 percent capacity.

That means Allegiant Stadium could bring in 6,500 people for an event.

T-Mobile could allow 2,000 people.

Thomas & Mack would have the same limit — about 2,000 people.

All venues with more than 2,500 seats must submit health and safety plans for the state to review.

UNLV submitted plans to welcome back fans for fall football.