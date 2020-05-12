Biggest US solar project approved near Las Vegas despite critics

RENO, Nev. (AP) – The Trump administration has approved the largest solar energy project in the U.S. and one of the biggest in the world despite objections from conservationists who say it will destroy thousands of acres of habitat critical to the survival of the threatened Mojave desert tortoise in Nevada.

The site is located about 25 miles northeast of Las Vegas, near the intersection of I-15 and U.S. 93.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said Monday the $1 billion Gemini solar and battery storage project is expected to produce enough electricity to power 260,000 households and annually offset greenhouse emissions of about 83,000 cars.

He says it will create about 2,000 jobs and inject an estimated $712.5 million in the economy.

The project is being developed by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners in collaboration with Arevia Power. Nevada Energy is buying the electricity. They say it “brings the environmental and price benefits of low-cost solar energy to our customers.”