Biggest solar project in US outside Vegas nears end of study

LAS VEGAS (AP) – U.S. authorities are near the end of a study period for a proposed solar power array and battery storage plant near Las Vegas that would be the largest in the U.S. and among the largest in the world.

The federal Bureau of Land Management says it’ll accept protests until Jan. 27 about issues raised by previous comments about the Gemini Solar Project off Interstate 15 near the Moapa River Indian Reservation. The 690-megawatt development would be more than twice as big as a 250-megawatt project already operating on tribal land.