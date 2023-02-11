The Lombardi trophy is seen before Super Bowl LVI in 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Need plans for the Big Game? The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is returning with its annual Biggest Big Game Bash watch party Sunday.

The event will have all the action with a 52-foot center screen and two additional 22-foot LED screens on each side of the venue.

Food vendors will be onsite providing game day bites and cold beverages.

While the event is free, mancaves and table reservations are available and encouraged for an “elevated game day experience.”

Mancave offerings include exclusive shaded spaces for 15 to 30 guests and feature a 70-inch LED HD TV, couches, a cocktail server, private restrooms, and access to beer pong tables.

Table offerings include the choice of four, six, eight, 10, 12, and 14 top seating arrangments. Tables include a front-row viewing experience of the center screen.

To book a mancave or table reservation, click here.

All Biggest Big Game Bash attendees must be 21 years of age or older. For additional information, contact info@dlvec.com or call (702) 388-2465. For more information about the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, visit www.dlvec.com