Bigelow Aerospace lays off all workers after Gov. Sisolak’s order

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bigelow Aerospace, a space technology company in North Las Vegas, has laid off all its employees. The company is known for developing and manufacturing expandable space station modules.

 A company spokesperson says the layoffs were prompted by Governor Sisolak’s order to close nonessential businesses.

Sources said the 68 employees were told they were being laid off Monday — effective immediately.

The company said it plans to hire workers back once the emergency directive is lifted.

