Big weekend sees packed venues along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This summer is heating up in lots of ways and we are not just talking about the temperature.

For starters, Saturday is big on the entertainment front, as Allegiant Stadium hosts its first ever country music concert with country legend Garth Brooks taking the stage for the first time in over a year.

Saturday’s fight at UFC 264 with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at T-Mobile Arena drew in a ton of people, including former President Donald Trump. Even though McGregor lost, lots of people were betting on him to take it all the way.

“We are betting on McGregor for them to go all five rounds. It’s crazy because they just full-on fight each other and just go at it,” said attendee, Consuelo Medero, visiting from Arizona.

Bruno Mars also kicked off his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM last weekend. Saturdays’ show marked his fourth on the tour right now.

DJ Zedd performed at Resorts World, and English electronic music duo “Disclosure” will be performing Sunday night.

Visitors on the Las Vegas Strip are excited for these events, but some are still hesitant to be around so many people.

“I feel some apprehension about the fact that everyone is out here without a mask, and packing close together, but on the flip side, I’m also super excited because it has been so long,” said Devin Babauta, visiting from California.

“COVID hurt them so badly that they got to bring in all these events in right now to build the city back up. Las Vegas is back open for business. They call it sin city, I call it salvation city,” said Las Vegas local, Rick Hughes.