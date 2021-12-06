BIG-TIME CHANGES coming to Las Vegas weather!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – COOLER TEMPS & STORMCLOUDS ON THE WAY
We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day leading to slight chances for fast-moving light showers overnight – with little or no accumulation.This is sometimes referred to as “dirt rain” – just enough sprinkles to mess up your windshield.
After missing the record high for yesterday’s date by just one degree (Sunday’s high: 75), look for a slow but pretty big cool down during the week. We’ll still be above the normal high of the upper 50s through Thursday, but there will be a drop to the low 50s into the weekend.
There’s also a much better chance for measurable rain on Thursday before that storm system rolls out for a mostly sunny but noticeably cooler (even COLDER) weekend.
Here are the highs and low forecast for thie week:
MONDAY          48 / 68

TUESDAY         52 / 62

WEDNESDAY  48 / 64

THURSDAY     50 / 60  – RAIN LIKELY

FRIDAY             43 / 53

SATURDAY      36 / 52

SUNDAY           38 / 54

