Big temperature dip expected in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — February is expected to roll in with a roar as temperatures dip to near freezing on Monday and Tuesday nights. This will follow a sunny and warm weekend.

High pressure over the desert will push the weekend temperatures to the first 70s of the year. However, it’s expected to be breezy on Super Bowl Sunday as cold winds from the north began heading into the valley.

Light rain is possible and even snowflakes in higher elevations. The cool winds are expected to hang around into Tuesday. The possible low Tuesday night could be 32 degrees. Daytime temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 50s.