LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Northbound lanes of I-15 in Las Vegas were brought to a halt Thursday morning after a big rig tipped over.

The tipped-over big rig that snarled traffic on northbound I-15 at the Spaghetti Bowl was reported around 5:00 a.m. Nevada State Police were on the scene of the crash that limited traffic to one northbound lane of the freeway.

An hour and a half later, at 6:35 a.m., tow trucks arrived on the scene to bring the big rig to an upright position.

By 7:20 a.m. the truck had been towed away, and all lanes were reopened on the I-15. Police have not said what caused the tip-over, or if any injuries were reported.