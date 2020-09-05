Big Lots reports record sales amid pandemic

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — While many retailers are feeling the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, that’s not the case with Big Lots.

The discount furniture and home decor chain has seen record sales growth in the last quarter.

Big Lots’ stock price has surged nearly 60% this year.

The retailer has more than 1,400 stores nationwide and a broad range of items.

Because it also sells food and household staples, Big Lots was deemed “essential” in the early months of the pandemic.

So, as rival stores shuttered their doors, Big Lots remained open.