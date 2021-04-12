Big Lots opening new Las Vegas store in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Big Lots will be opening another Las Vegas store — this time in the southwest part of the valley. The discount retailers sells everything from food to furniture.

The store will open on Saturday, April 24 and is located at 51,20 So. Fort Apache Road near Tropicana Avenue and employ 40 people.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Big Lots experience to Las Vegas with the opening of our newest location,” said Shannon Letts, SVP Real Estate Development at Big Lots. “At Big Lots, it is our mission to help our customers live bigger and better by delivering exceptional value on everything they need for their homes and everything they want for themselves. During each visit, customers can expect a fun, friendly neighborhood shopping experience that only Big Lots can provide.”

According to Big Lots, it has implemented procedures to keep employees and customers safe during the pandemic including services such as contactless curbside pickup, same day delivery and buy online and pick up in store through BigLots.com to limit interactions.

If you are interested in a job, you are encouraged to apply through this link.