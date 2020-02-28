It’s Back: Big League Weekend starts Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 18: Neil Ramirez (58) of the Indians delivers a pitch during a game between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians as part of Big League Weekend on March 18, 2018 at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Big League Weekend is back at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The major league baseball spring training starts Saturday and lasts for two weekends with four games.

It had to be canceled last year because the Las Vegas Ballpark was still under construction. This will be the first Big League Weekend at the new stadium and it’s expected to be packed.

The Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics is scheduled Saturday and Sunday at 1:05 p.m. and Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs next weekend March 7 & 8 at 1:05 p.m.

“The fans, both locally and the tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time. The Cubs continue to have such a tremendous nationwide fan-base and Las Vegas has become a ‘second’ Spring Training home for them,” said Aviators President/COO Don Logan.

There are still some tickets available.

You can find more information at this link.