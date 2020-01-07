Big League Weekend returns to the Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 18: Neil Ramirez (58) of the Indians delivers a pitch during a game between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians as part of Big League Weekend on March 18, 2018 at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A date to buy tickets has been announced as the Las Vegas Ballpark gets ready for the return of “Big League Weekend,” happening Feb. 29 and March 1, 7 and 8. Tickets for the games go on sale next Monday, Jan. 13 at 12 p.m.

Once again, there will be two weekends of MLB spring training games. The Cleveland Indians and Oakland A’s will play Feb. 29 through March 1. The Cincinnati Reds will meet the Chicago Cubs on March 7 and 8.

The tradition took a hiatus in 2019 because the Ballpark was not ready in time for the games.

Big League Weekend ticket prices range from $55 to $105 and all-inclusive VIP hospitality packages start at $180 per ticket. For more information, call the Aviators office at (702) 939-7200 or visit here for tickets.