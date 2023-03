LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Big League weekend returns to the Las Vegas Ballpark and kicks off on March 4th and 5th.

The Oakland A’s will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m.

A second Big League Weekend event will also be held this year at the venue on March 18 and 19.

That game will feature the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

The Las Vegas Ballpark is located at 1650 South Pavilion Center Dr. in Las Vegas.