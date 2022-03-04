LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Big League Weekend Spring Training games featuring the Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics have been canceled, according to Major League Baseball.

The games were scheduled for Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The release by the Aviators added that, despite the impact of the work stoppage on MLB’s season, Minor League Baseball has a full season ahead.

Don Logan, Aviators President, and COO said the team is looking ahead to its home opener next month.

“We hate to see the news that these Major League Baseball Spring Training games are canceled at Las Vegas Ballpark featuring our Aviators major league affiliate, Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians,” Logan said. “We are looking forward to the beginning of the Minor League Baseball season with the Aviators home opener vs. Reno on Tuesday, April 5.”

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be refunded to the credit card used to purchase tickets, however, refunds could take up to 30 days.

Aviators season and group ticket buyers will be contacted directly by the ticket office with various options for Big League Weekend tickets that were purchased.