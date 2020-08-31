Big History and World History: Nevada students get digital access to social studies programs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A partnership will bring high quality social studies programs to the world of distance learning, and Nevada students will get the benefits.

Big History and World History are on the way, according to leaders in Carson City.

The OER Project — a digital effort focused on history education — will provide the two courses in collaboration with teachers, who will be able to integrate the materials into their daily instruction.

The Big History Project provides foundational skills and concepts for middle school students that form a solid foundation for high school work. The World History Project develops essential skills and concepts that prepare students for Advanced Placement coursework.

The Nevada Department of Education announced the partership. Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, said, “OER Project’s offerings integrate science and history to expand students’ minds by looking at history through different perspectives.”

The history courses provided by OER Project were sought out by Nevada’s “Digital Engineers” –educators from across the state who are helping build their colleagues’ capacity in distance learning and leveraging educational technology — because the courses allow teachers to adapt lesson plans and materials to the needs of their middle and high school students.

OER Project is a coalition of educators and historians working to boost student engagement and achievement through transformational social studies programs.