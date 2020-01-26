‘Big Game Tailgate’ to air Friday before Super Bowl LIV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everybody is getting ready for the Super Bowl, as it is just a week away! If you are looking for ideas to throw the best party, you should watch the “Big Game Tailgate.”

The show will showcase the excitement around the biggest football game of the year. The hosts will be Grammy-award singer Jon Secada and chef and former cast member from the “Real Housewives of Miami” Ana Quincoces.

Some of the things you will be able to enjoy include the coolest tailgate games the best cooking ideas for the game.

The show will air right here on Channel 8, Friday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.