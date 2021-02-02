‘Big Game TAILgate’: Celebrate the Super Bowl with a new furry friend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Super Bowl 55 than with a new four-legged family member! The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for adult cats and adult dogs, 30+ pounds during its “Big Game TAILgate” promotion.

Stop by the shelter between Feb. 4-7 to take advantage and bring a sweet pup or kitty into your home. Adoptions are by appointment only, which you can make by calling (702) 955-5901.

The organization says these fee-waived adoptions come with:

Spay/neuter surgery

Microchip

Up-to-date vaccines

They note a $10 license fee may apply.

If you’d like to make your pick ahead of time, check out The Animal Foundation’s adoption search.

All those who visit the shelter are required to wear a mask.