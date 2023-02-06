LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking for some recipes that will be a hit while watching the Super Bowl, Good Day Las Vegas has you covered. A new recipe will be featured every morning this week, and that recipe will be added to this page.

Nellie’s Southern Kitchen shared the recipes.

Collard Artichoke Dip

8 ounces of softened cream cheese

1 cup of sour cream

10 ounces fresh collard greens

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (divided use)

1 tbsp. chopped parsley

Steam or boil the collards until tender. Let cool, then wring out all the excess water. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Coat a small baking dish or skillet with cooking spray.

In a bowl, stir the cream cheese, sour cream, cooked collards, garlic, salt, pepper, parmesan cheese and 3/4 cup of the mozzarella cheese until well combined.

Spread the collard mixture into the prepared dish. Top with remaining mozzarella cheese. Bake for 20 minutes or until dip is bubbly and cheese is melted. Turn the oven to broil and cook for 2-3 minutes or until cheese starts to brown. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with bread, crackers and vegetables.

Recipes will be featured every day this week and posted on this page.



