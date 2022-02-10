Big Game Grub: Pork Belly Tacos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Who doesn’t love tacos? They’re a perfect game day food and 8 News Now went to Distill & Remedy’s for their twist on making a great taco.

Executive Chef Jeff McCarthy makes his tacos with “pig candy” or pork belly.

Pork Belly Tacos

Purchase pork belly from any large grocer. Smoke it or saute it in a pan on medium heat for about 20 minutes.

Add your favorite store-bought sauce like bbq or something spicy.

Cut bell peppers thin. Coat in a little olive oil and put in the oven at 450 for about 20 minutes.

For the slaw, buy pre-packaged coleslaw in the produce section and toss in Green Goddess dressing with some added cilantro.

Add whatever garnishes you like including corn tortillas.

