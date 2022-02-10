Big Game Grub: Pork Belly Tacos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Who doesn’t love tacos? They’re a perfect game day food and 8 News Now went to Distill & Remedy’s for their twist on making a great taco.
Executive Chef Jeff McCarthy makes his tacos with “pig candy” or pork belly.
Pork Belly Tacos
- Purchase pork belly from any large grocer. Smoke it or saute it in a pan on medium heat for about 20 minutes.
- Add your favorite store-bought sauce like bbq or something spicy.
- Cut bell peppers thin. Coat in a little olive oil and put in the oven at 450 for about 20 minutes.
- For the slaw, buy pre-packaged coleslaw in the produce section and toss in Green Goddess dressing with some added cilantro.
- Add whatever garnishes you like including corn tortillas.
Good Day Las Vegas has been sharing recipes for game day all week long. Here are the recipes shared earlier this week.