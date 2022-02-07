Big Game Grub: Pimento cheese dip ball

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lots of good grub goes hand in hand with watching the Super Bowl. If you’re hosting a party or just want some good and easy food, we have some favorite game-day food recipes.

This dip is very popular in the South and here is how Las Vegas chef Bruce Kalman at Soulbelly BBQ makes it:

Pimento Cheese Dip Ball

  • Block of cream cheese
  • Shredded sharp chedder cheese (around 2 cups)
  • Can/jar of pimentos with a little juice
  • Some garlic powder
  • Some onion powder
  • Paprika
  • Salt and pepper

Just mix everything together and form the mixture into a ball. Chef Kalman likes to roll his in some glazed chopped pecans. It’s ready to serve with crackers.

If you feel like letting someone else do the cooking. Soulbelly is offering a tailgate package.

8 News Now Good Day Las Vegas will feature easy and delicious recipes all week in its morning segments.

Trending Stories