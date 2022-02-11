Big Game Grub: Nachos BBQ Style

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nachos rule when it comes to the ultimate game day food and Good Day Las Vegas decided to visit two restaurants to see what twist they put on the dish. This is all part of our week-long Big Game Grub recipes to give you some ideas if you’re hosting friends or just want to make some great snacks this weekend.

Distill & Remedy’s Executive Chef Jeff McCarthy shows viewers his favorite way to prepare nachos which included shredded BBQ pork and queso sauce. After those ingredients, he says the rest is up to personal taste.