Big Game Grub: Brisket queso

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re featuring another game day staple — queso. However, this is an upgraded version with brisket.

8 News Now Good Day anchor Heather Mills stopped by Distill and Remedy’s to watch executive chef Jeff McCarthy make the dish.

While chef McCarthy doesn’t use exact measurements, you get the idea of how much to add to the dish by watching the video. You can also put your own twist on it.

Brisket Queso

Chedder cheese

Cream cheese

Charred corn

Jalapenos

Chopped brisket

Chef McCarthy suggests adding equal amounts of cheddar cheese and cream cheese, add charred corn to taste, and chopped jalapenos to taste as well as some chopped brisket into a saucepan and cook it for about 20 minutes. Take some more chopped brisket and cook it down in another pan until it gets a bit crispy. Add some BBQ sauce to the brisket and then place that crispy brisket on top of the queso.

Chef McCarthy likes to finish the plate with some green onions, a little bit of cotija cheese and a charred jalapeno.